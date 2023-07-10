Open Menu

CM Bizenjo Approves Rs 500mln For Safety Of Princes Of Hope

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 11:51 PM

CM Bizenjo approves Rs 500mln for safety of Princes of Hope

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved Rs 500 million for the protection of the internationally renowned Princes of Hope historical tourist site located on Makran Coastal Highway Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday approved Rs 500 million for the protection of the internationally renowned Princes of Hope historical tourist site located on Makran Coastal Highway Lasbela.

With the approval of the Chief Minister on the summary sent by the Culture Tourism and Archives Department, the protection of this historic tourist spot of Balochistan would be made possible, said in a press release issued here.

It should be noted that the voice was raised on social media by the public and civil society representatives for the protection of this historical place, on which the Chief Minister has approved the immediate release of funds for the protection of this important tourist place.

