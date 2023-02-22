CM Bizenjo approves sending of medical team to Trkiye, Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday approved the sending of a medical emergency response mission for the earthquake-affected population of Trkiye and Syria.

The chief minister gave this approval on a summary sent by the Health Department, said a press release issued here.

It further said that the Balochistan government would send Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) workers, a team of doctors and paramedics to both the affected countries to help the earthquake victims.

The chief minister also approved the release of funds to PDMA for the provision of relief packages to the earthquake victims of Syria on an emergency basis.