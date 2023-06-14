UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Asks CS For More Arrangements On VVIP Movement

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 10:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday, Chief Secretary (CS)'s Secretariat sent a letter to the Chief Secretary and directed for more security arrangements to be made during the VVIP movement.

The additional security arrangements not only affect the traffic but also cause inconvenience to the citizens, while it has often been seen that ambulance and fire brigade vehicles also get stuck in rush during VVIP traffic, said in the letter.

It has been said in the post that the Chief Minister has already restricted the security arrangements during his visit and it is hoped that in view of the public interest, the Governor of Balochistan would also limit the security arrangements during his visit.

The letter said that security preparations should be proportionate and reasonable during the movement of provincial ministers and assembly members.

Chief Secretary has been asked to issue necessary instructions to all concerned institutions in this regard so that public convenience can be prioritized in VVIP movement.

