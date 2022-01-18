UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Assures Students Of Solving Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 10:14 PM

CM Bizenjo assures students of solving problems

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday assured the students of medical colleges that their issue of registration would be resolved soon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday assured the students of medical colleges that their issue of registration would be resolved soon.

He expressed these views while talking to representatives of medical colleges who met him before the start of Balochistan Assembly session here.

The chief minister said that issues of the students were not taken seriously during the previous regimes but the present government would take all-out steps to solve them.

Bizenjo further said he has directed health department to address this issue in collaboration with the PMC adding that he himself would visit Islamabad to meet the Chairman of PMC in order to solve the issues of the medical students.

The chief minister said the students should call off their protest and must pay attention on their studies.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Visit Government

Recent Stories

Putin Congratulates Nicaraguan President Ortega on ..

Putin Congratulates Nicaraguan President Ortega on His Re-Election - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Governor for taking action against elements involv ..

Governor for taking action against elements involved in fake medicines' smugglin ..

3 minutes ago
 Dupont named in France 6Nations squad despite myst ..

Dupont named in France 6Nations squad despite mystery injury

3 minutes ago
 US to Provide Additional Defensive Aid to Ukraine ..

US to Provide Additional Defensive Aid to Ukraine Should Situation Escalate - St ..

3 minutes ago
 US Preparing Action at UN Security Council in Case ..

US Preparing Action at UN Security Council in Case Russia Invades Ukraine - Envo ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Moving Troops in Belarus Show of Force, Ext ..

Russia Moving Troops in Belarus Show of Force, Extremely Dangerous - US Official

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.