CM Bizenjo canceled official visit to England for relief activities in rain affected areas: Farah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azim Shah on Thursday said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has canceled his official visit to England in view of the current emergency and flood situation in the province.

She expressed these views while giving her reaction to the flood situation in Balochistan due to recent rains.

She said that in this regard, the CM Bizenjo has directed all the ministers, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) and the administration to stay in their respective areas and take measures to monitor the rescue and relief operations in the current situation and provide relief to the people.

She further said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is determined and diligent to deal with the flood situation and all possible measures are being taken to ensure helping of the victims.

All institutions including PDMA, Health Department are on the same page to provide relief to the people, the vacations of all the officials have been canceled so that the province can be brought out of the current flood situation by helping the people, she underlined.

She said that all the authorities including the Chief Minister Balochistan and the senior officials are continuously monitoring the situation and ensuring that all necessary measures are being taken in this context.

It is our responsibility to play a positive role in natural calamities so that maximum relief can be provided to the people, she noted.

She also urged to people to avoid unnecessarily travel to save them from the incident of rain situation.