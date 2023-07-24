CM Bizenjo Condemns Attack On Asadullah Baloch's Residence In Panjgur
Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday strongly condemned the attack of a hand grenade at the residence of Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch in Panjgur.
He also directed the concerned officials to submit a report of the incident and took measures to arrest those involved in this attack. The chief minister said that there was no loss of life reported in this incident.