Open Menu

CM Bizenjo Condemns Attack On Asadullah Baloch's Residence In Panjgur

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CM Bizenjo condemns attack on Asadullah Baloch's residence in Panjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday strongly condemned the attack of a hand grenade at the residence of Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch in Panjgur.

He also directed the concerned officials to submit a report of the incident and took measures to arrest those involved in this attack. The chief minister said that there was no loss of life reported in this incident.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Panjgur

Recent Stories

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

6 minutes ago
 Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

21 minutes ago
 SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

21 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI ..

Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI in the Real Estate Sector Duri ..

36 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

49 minutes ago
Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

60 minutes ago
 Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

1 hour ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan