QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday strongly condemned the attack of a hand grenade at the residence of Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch in Panjgur.

He also directed the concerned officials to submit a report of the incident and took measures to arrest those involved in this attack. The chief minister said that there was no loss of life reported in this incident.