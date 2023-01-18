UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Condemns Attack On Convoy Of Security Forces In Chukab Sector

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 11:29 PM

CM Bizenjo condemns attack on convoy of security forces in Chukab Sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of the security forces in the Chukab sector in the Panjgur district, Balochistan at the Pakistan-Iran border.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four security personnel in the cowardly act of terrorism.

The Chief Minister said that the sons of the country sacrificed their precious lives for the motherland and the nation saluted its brave descendants, saying that the attack from across the border was very regrettable.

