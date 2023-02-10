UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Condemns Blast On Security Forces In Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CM Bizenjo condemns blast on security forces in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Friday condemned the improvised explosive device (IED) blast on the security forces during the search operation in Kohlu.

He expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of two security force officers and the injuries of three officers in the blast and extended his sympathy to the families of martyred officers.

The CM said that the brave descendants of the country sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland saying that those who rendered their precious lives for the protection of the country were the heroes of the nation.

People look at terrorists and their ambitions with hatred.

He said that the evil intention of the enemy would never be successful and nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled in the province with the help of security forces and nation.

The CM also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

