UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Condemns Ketch Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

CM Bizenjo condemns Ketch attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday condemned the attack of the miscreants at the security forces' check post in Sangwan area of Kech district.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel in the firing incident.

"The security personnel bravely repelled the terrorist attack," Chief Minister said while paying homage to the martyred personnel of the armed forces.

Reiterating the government's resolve against the menace of terrorism, he said the evil intentions of the enemies of peace will be thwarted with full force.

The sacrifices of the martyrs of the country will not go in vain, as the whole nation stands with the martyrs of the country.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and a grant of courage to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Post Family Government

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

6 minutes ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

38 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positi ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wif ..

Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wife at home  

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities MoU signings

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.