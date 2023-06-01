CM Bizenjo condemns Ketch attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday condemned the attack of the miscreants at the security forces' check post in Sangwan area of Kech district.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel in the firing incident.

"The security personnel bravely repelled the terrorist attack," Chief Minister said while paying homage to the martyred personnel of the armed forces.

Reiterating the government's resolve against the menace of terrorism, he said the evil intentions of the enemies of peace will be thwarted with full force.

The sacrifices of the martyrs of the country will not go in vain, as the whole nation stands with the martyrs of the country.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and a grant of courage to the bereaved family.