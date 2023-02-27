CM Bizenjo condemns landmines to blast on Levies vehicle in Kohlu

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the explosion of landmines on a Levies vehicle in Jantali area of Kohlu on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the explosion of landmines on a Levies vehicle in Jantali area of Kohlu on Monday.

He also expressed grief over the martyrdom of Levies personnel and the injuries of others in the terrorist incident.

He said that such cowardly terrorist activities could not weaken the morale of security forces and the public saying that the people of Balochistan and the security forces were united and determined to end terrorism in the province.

He also directed authorities concerned to enhance security measures to ensure the protection of public lives and to take all possible steps to arrest anti-peace elements involved in sabotage activities.

The chief minister expressed his condolence and sympathy to the family of the martyred personnel.

On the instructions of the CM, the injured Levies personnel were transferred to CMH Quetta by the Balochistan government's helicopter. He was also instructed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and early recovery of the injured.