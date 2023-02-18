UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karachi Police Office

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

CM Bizenjo condemns terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office on Saturday.

He also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of a police constable and two civilians in the terrorist incident.

The CM said that the Sindh Police thwarted the terrorist attack with courage and bravery and also paid tribute to the Sindh Police for bringing the terrorists to justice.

He said that our determined and brave security forces were achieving success against terrorists.

He expressed condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

The CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude and early recovery of the injured.

