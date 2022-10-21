UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Congratulates Nation On Removal Of Pakistan's Name From FATF Grey List

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 11:23 PM

CM Bizenjo congratulates nation on removal of Pakistan's name from FATF grey list

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday congratulated the entire nation, Prime Minister and Pakistan Army Chief on the removal of Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday congratulated the entire nation, Prime Minister and Pakistan Army Chief on the removal of Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list.

He also lauded efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for succeeding in getting Pakistan out of the grey list.

"The credit of this success also goes to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, as he played a key role in removing Pakistan from the grey list," he said, adding that the entire nation recognized the efforts of the army chief in this regard.

He said the reputation and prestige of Pakistan had increased at the global level, also adding this important development was a recognition of the sacrifices of Pakistanis in the war against terror.

This big decision will have far-reaching dividends for Pakistan in the future, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Financial Action Task Force From

Recent Stories

Far-right Meloni named Italy's first woman prime m ..

Far-right Meloni named Italy's first woman prime minister

55 seconds ago
 Guinea junta agrees return to civilian rule in 2 y ..

Guinea junta agrees return to civilian rule in 2 years: ECOWAS

2 minutes ago
 US budget deficit drops by half in 2022 on pandemi ..

US budget deficit drops by half in 2022 on pandemic recovery

2 minutes ago
 Zhang becomes China's first man in tennis top 100

Zhang becomes China's first man in tennis top 100

2 minutes ago
 Women in power across Europe

Women in power across Europe

2 minutes ago
 US Remains Interested in Return to JCPOA, But No P ..

US Remains Interested in Return to JCPOA, But No Prospect for Agreement Now - Bl ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.