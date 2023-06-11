UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Directs To Issue All Appointment Orders Within Week

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 11:40 PM

CM Bizenjo directs to issue all appointment orders within week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given instructions to the ministers and secretaries of all departments to issue all appointment orders within a week to fulfill his promise of providing employment to the youth whose test interviews were completed till April.

The Chief Minister has also issued instructions to the ministers and secretaries to strictly monitor the recruitment process and ensure that the recruitments were based on merit in a clear and transparent manner and that the right holders get their right.

He said that if there was any information about the sale of jobs, strict action would be taken against the secretary of the concerned department and the members of the selection committee.

It should be remembered that many thousands of jobs have been pending in various departments for years, including education, public health, agriculture, levies, health department, finance, colleges, etc.

Providing dignified employment to the unemployed youth is the first priority of the present government under which the Chief Minister has directed to speed up the recruitment process for the interest of youth.

