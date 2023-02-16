CM Bizenjo expresses grief over loss of lives in train blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives in the train blast.

In a message issued here, he said that the blast, which took place in Jaffar Express train near Mian-Chunu area of Punjab, left two dead and as many injured.

He hoped that the investigation would be completed soon and the cause of the explosion would be ascertained. The chief minister also extended his sympathy to the bereaved families.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls eternal peace, and early recovery of the injured.