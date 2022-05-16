UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Expresses Indignation Over Uncontrolled Forest Fire In Musakhel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed his indignation over the uncontrolled forest fire in Zamri Plasin Dhana Sar Sub-tehsil of Musa Khel

He also directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate action against those officers and management of relevant departments who did not control the eruption fire of the forest due to negligence.

"Irresponsible and unserious attitude of the Forest Department, PDMA and District Administration is intolerable", the CM said.

He said the fire not only posed a serious threat to forests and wildlife but also affected the ecosystem, adding that relevant departments should take action on war footing to control the fire.

He said Helicopters should be used for extinguishing fire by contacting NDMA despite the report should be submitted by initiating effective activities and measures to control the fire.

The CM directed that comprehensive measures should be taken for rehabilitation of the forests affected by the fire and estimation of losses.

