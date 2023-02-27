CM Bizenjo expresses sorrow over martyrdom of security personnel in Waziristan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

He said the brave sons of the country sacrificed their lives for the protection of the nation.

The security forces made the nation proud by inflicting heavy losses on the terrorists in the operation, he added.

He said the nation stands with its brave forces in order to eliminate nefarious design of anti-peace elements and to maintain durable peace in the country.

The Chief Minister also expressed his condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.