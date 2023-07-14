CM Bizenjo for devising Inclusive policy to attract investors in GMP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that under the Gwadar Master Plan (GMP), a comprehensive policy should be made to attract investors for the promotion of business and commercial activities in the Central Business District (CBD).

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review the issues and problems of Gwadar.

The meeting was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati from Gwadar, Senator Kuhada Babar and a Senior Member of the board of Revenue.

Secretary Local Government, Secretary Communications, Secretary PHE, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Director General, Gwadar Development Authority, (DG, GDA) Commissioner Makran and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar.

The concerned authorities briefed the meeting regarding the development issues and problems of Gwadar in detail.

The meeting also gave approvals including in-principal approval of ownership rights to slum inhabitants of Lanchpari and Bakshi Colony and in principle the increase in compensation for the owners of the land acquired for the free trade zone (FTZ).

The meeting gave the approval to give compensation to the victims of Gailug Road after briefing the meeting on the issues of the Central Business District.

Special funds for emergency water supply to the residents of Kallar Kolanch until the installation of the pipeline was approved in the meeting despite the resolution of the settlement of 84 fishermen's houses of the old population was also approved.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that under the Gwadar Master Plan (GMP), a comprehensive policy should be made to attract investors for the promotion of business and commercial activities in the Central Business District (CBD).

He directed that investment in the housing sector should be encouraged in order to speed up the process of development of Gwadar, the protection of the rights and powers of the local population would have to be ensured.

The local people will be trusted and made partners in the development process, he said adding that the first right on the development of Gwadar belonged to the local people, which could not be ignored in any case.

He said that our government has given the status of a tax-free district to Gwadar and hoped that the Federal government would also give federal tax exemption soon saying that the aim of this initiative was to encourage investors and gain their confidence for the stability of the economy of the province.