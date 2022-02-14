CM Bizenjo inquires after health of Speaker Jan Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday visited Jamali House to inquire after the health of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali.

He also expressed his wishes for early recovery of his health, said press release issued here on Monday.

Provincial Minister Sardar Saleh Muhammad Bhotani was present on the occasion.

They also discussed political issues, development projects and other matters of the province during the meeting.