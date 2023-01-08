UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Instructs PDMA To Remain Alert To Cope With Rain, Snow Misshape

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 07:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday directed to relevant departments including Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to remain alert to deal rain and snow incidents in northern areas of Balochistan so that people could not suffer difficulties.

He gave directions to the relevant sectors to remain prepared to tackle any kind of emergency while monitoring the weather conditions in the concerned districts. "Necessary relief items and alternative fuel should be made available in sensitive districts besides posting heavy machinery and staff at sensitive places of the national highways", the CM directed.

He said that according to the weather conditions, travel advisory would be issued for the public, adding that control rooms should be kept active 24 hours a day at the district and provincial level to provide facilities people in northern areas of the province.

