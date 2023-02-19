UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Lauds Efforts Of Rubaba, Law Dept's Officials For Compiling Laws Of 209 Years

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizeno on Sunday congratulated the Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Buledi and the officers of the department for compiling all laws of 209 years of history from 1812 to 2021 on behalf of the Law Department of Balochistan.

He said that the efforts of the Law Department under the leadership of Dr. Rubaba Buledi to complete this important task, were commendable saying that the Law Department had made it possible for the people to have easy and quick access to the historical laws of the province through website. "Uploading all the written materials on the website of the Law Department is also a commendable step", he said adding that the Law Department had completed all the volumes by publishing all the laws, notifications, references containing legal guidance in six volumes.

The chief minister said that this initiative of the Law Department was an important milestone in the history of the province. He also announced to award certificates of appreciation to the relevant officers of the Law Department on the completion of important tasks adding that the government would continue to encourage the officers who were performing their duties with hard work and dedication.

Bizenjo also expected that other departments would also ensure policy making and achievement of difficult goals beyond the traditional work. "I will patronize every good work that will benefit the common man and also improve the functioning of the departments", he said.

