CM Bizenjo Meets PkMAP's Chairman Mehmood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo met with Pashtukkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai at his residence

PkMAP's central executive members were also present on the occasion.

The two leaders exchanged views on the political situation in the province and the country and also discussed important issues of the province.

The chief minister also apprised the Chairman of PKMAP of the development policy of the government and the progress of the Rico Dick project.

The Chief Minister congratulated Mahmood Khan Achakzai on his election as elected Chairman of the PkMAP party and wished him for well.

He thanked the chief minister for coming to his residence.

