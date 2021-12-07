UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Orders To Release Non-development Funds Of Local Councils

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:46 PM

CM Bizenjo orders to release non-development funds of local councils

Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo ordered release of non-development funds to the local councils for ensuring clean and green environment in the provincial cities, said an official of the government on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo ordered release of non-development funds to the local councils for ensuring clean and green environment in the provincial cities, said an official of the government on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said timely funds' release would resolve the financial issues confronted by the local councils and enable them to facilitate the masses in the best possible way.

The funds would be used for the cleanliness activities and improve civic conditions of the cities, he added.

The official said the Balochistan government was taking numerous steps to make the local councils vibrant and ensure the service delivery at the municipals council level through visioning, planning and implementation.

The government was working to improve the local bodies' performance, he said, adding development work was being carried out in different areas on a fast-track basis which had completely changed the city's outlook.

395

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Government Best

Recent Stories

Danish Bornholm's Chemical Weapons Reserves Pose N ..

Danish Bornholm's Chemical Weapons Reserves Pose No Threat to Nord Stream 2 - Am ..

3 minutes ago
 Shallow fog likely in certain places of KP: Met

Shallow fog likely in certain places of KP: Met

3 minutes ago
 Youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Youth electrocuted in faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can H ..

Kremlin Says US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Labeled as Boycott

3 minutes ago
 South Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Des ..

South Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Despite US Boycott - Foreign Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin Will Speak to Biden Based on National Intere ..

Putin Will Speak to Biden Based on National Interests Not Emotions - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.