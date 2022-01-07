UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Reviews Relief Activities In Rain & Snowfall Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 10:41 PM

CM Bizenjo reviews relief activities in rain & snowfall affected areas

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing relief activities in the areas affected by snowfall and rains in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing relief activities in the areas affected by snowfall and rains in the province .

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Senior Member board of Revenue Secretary Finance, Secretary Local Government, Director General PDMA, Administrator QMC and other officials attended the meeting.

Respective Divisional Commissioners attended the meeting through Video Link.

The meeting was briefed about ongoing relief activities in rain and snowfall affected areas.The meeting also made for approval of release of funds to the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts for the purchase of relief goods as per requirements.

Chief minister directed that necessary machinery would be utilized to ensure taking out accumulation of rain water at Sariab road and other areas.

He said work of cleaning the drains of Quetta city should be started on emergency basis, Quetta city cleaning campaign should be continued uninterruptedly, adding that Quetta city road construction and repair project should be launched immediately.

He also instructed that the relief activities in areas affected by snow and rain should be accelerated saying that funds would be released for the provision of relief items in the rain affected areas.

The CM also appreciated the performance of the concerned sectors for timely relief activities and rescue operation in affected areas.

He also directed to provide necessary facilities to the tourists visiting Ziarat and other areas.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan visited Sariab Road, Qambrani Road, Sabzal Road and reviewed the situation there.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Administrator Quetta Municipal Corporation (QMC) and directed that measures would be taken to take out rain water for improvement of drainage system in the area.

The people of the area informed the chief minister about their problems and he assured them that their problems would be solved soon.

He said that the Quetta package plans would be completed soon which could be brought in right direction for interest of people of the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Snow Water Road Ziarat Government Rains

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg Says NATO Ready for Dialogue With Russ ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Ready for Dialogue With Russia, But Not to Compromise on K ..

46 seconds ago
 Kazakh National Security Committee Denies Detentio ..

Kazakh National Security Committee Denies Detention of Nazarbayev's Nephew

51 seconds ago
 Three held for getting extortion from Rickshaw-dri ..

Three held for getting extortion from Rickshaw-driver

52 seconds ago
 Kazakh President Tokayev to Appoint New Prime Mini ..

Kazakh President Tokayev to Appoint New Prime Minister on January 11

4 minutes ago
 2 more test positive for coronavirus in Balchistan ..

2 more test positive for coronavirus in Balchistan

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on Interior meets

Senate body on Interior meets

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.