CM Bizenjo Special Interest In Promotion Of Sports: Imran Gachki

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 10:30 PM

CM Bizenjo special interest in promotion of sports: Imran Gachki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Imran Gachki on Friday said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is keenly interested in promotion of sports in the province.

He said this while chairing a meeting to start the project related to the construction of a football stadium on the land of Animal Affairs on Brewery Road, Quetta, and for the poultry farm established on the land of livestock, on special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

It was decided in the meeting to include the alternative land allotment and poultry farm construction project in the development program of the next financial year.

In the meeting, it was decided that Senior Member board of Revenue and Land Elevation Committee will be taken into confidence for the acquisition of alternative land.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock Arshad Bugti, DG Sports Dura Baloch, DC Quetta Shahak Baloch and other relevant officials.

