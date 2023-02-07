UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Striving Hard To Address Public Issues Effectively: Farah

Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Tuesday said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was making all-out efforts to address the public issues and to provide maximum facilities to them

She said that the establishment of an e-complaint cell in the Chief Minister's Secretariat would prove to be an important development, in this regard, redressal of public grievances was among the priorities of the present provincial regime.

The spokesperson said present rulers would continue to serve the people fully under limited resources saying that provision of all basic facilities to the public to be ensured.

Farah said that we have to fulfill our responsibilities in an efficient manner to serve the people and added that the government was trying to provide quality facilities of education, health, law and order and infrastructure.

Holding the exhibition match of PSL in a peaceful atmosphere is lauded. People's expression of love and affection for their heroes was an expression of their positive feelings, she underlined.

Farah said that there was a need to highlight the beauty, natural resources and talent of Balochistan so that a positive image of the province could be presented to the world.

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan as well as a area rich in natural resources, she said adding that it was necessary to use these natural resources to determine the goals of development and prosperity of Balochistan, for which the current provincial government was following a comprehensive strategy.

