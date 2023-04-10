Close
CM Bizenjo Strongly Condemns Quetta's Qandhari Blast

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CM Bizenjo strongly condemns Quetta's Qandhari blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast at Qandhari which left four martyred and nine injured on Monday.

He expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the act of terrorism.

The chief minister sought a report from the Inspector General (IG) Police on the incident of terrorism and security measures in the city.

He said that those who shed the blood of innocent people in the holy month of Ramazan did not deserve to be called human beings.

The CM directed the concerned department that action should be taken against terrorist elements and their patrons.

The security measures in the city should be made more effective in order to ensure the protection of public lives and their properties, he said.

He expressed his condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

The CM directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured by imposing an emergency in the hospitals.

