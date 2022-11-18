CM Bizenjo urges federal government to ensure implementation of job quota for Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the federal government should ensure the implementation of job quota for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the Federal government should ensure the implementation of job quota for Balochistan.

He expressed these views while distributing reinstatement orders among over 300 employees of the Communication and Works (C&W) department at the CM Secretariat.

"The present government has also approved appointments on more than 800 posts in the services and general administration department (S&GAD) to provide jobs to the unemployed youth of the province," he said.

Regarding the government's initiatives, the CM said that the government had increased the money allocated for the endowment fund to provide financial support to needy and deserving patients in Balochistan.

The provincial government has decided to launch Balochistan Health Cards facility at the cost of Rs 5.914 billion, which the CM said, would provide health insurance facilities amounting to Rs 1 million to every family.

According to the programme, the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the permanent residents of the province.

About the multi-billion Dollars gold and copper project of Reko Diq, CM Bizenjo reiterated that a historic deal was signed with the company after thorough consultations with politicians, lawmakers both from the opposition and treasury benches and other stakeholders.

He said the agreement and settlement regarding the Reko Diq project would protect the resources of the province and interests of the local people.

Reko Diq project would bring an end to the prevailing sense of deprivation and backwardness of Balochistan, he said.

The job of the leadership was to make decisions and he had played his role in ensuring a prosperous future for the people, he said.

Quddus Bizenjo said that practical steps were adopted to address the grievances of people living on borders with Iran and Afghanistan. He said various projects were also launched to support the people living in the bordering areas.

Keeping the self-respect of the people in priority, unnecessary check posts had also been eliminated in the province, the CM added.

The work done in one year was unprecedented in the history of the province, he said, adding that the first priority of the government was to provide employment to the people along with the provision of basic facilities.