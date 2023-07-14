Open Menu

CM Bizenjo Urges Int'l Community To Take Notice Of Indian Brutalities In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

CM Bizenjo urges Int'l community to take notice of Indian brutalities in IIOJK

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday appealed the International community to take notice of Indian brutalities and serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs' Day, he said that the voice of Kashmiris for self-determination could not be suppressed through cruelty and this day reminded us of the great sacrifices of 22 courageous Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of the oppressive Dogra forces. It is a day that tells us that the voice of truth and reality can never be suppressed by force.

He said that millions of innocent Kashmiris were martyred due to Indian state terrorism, countless children have been orphaned and freedom of expression and protest were restricted in IIOJ&K.

"If there is a protest in IIOJ&K, the Indian forces use pellet guns and direct firing on the Kashmiri people", he said.

He said that the Hurriyat leaders were being arrested by Indian forces for no reason but perhaps India has forgotten that the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced through oppression and cruelty.

He said that the people of Pakistan and Balochistan stand with Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle.

