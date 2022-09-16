UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Visits DHQ Awaran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 11:00 PM

CM Bizenjo visits DHQ Awaran

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) of Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) of Awaran. Provincial Minister Abdul Rasheed Baloch, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Secretary Health Hafiz Tahir, secretaries of other departments and Commissioner Kalat were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister inspected the various departments of the Hospital and inquired about the welfare and facilities of the patients under treatment.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the issues and problems of the joint hospital run by Pakistan Army and civil administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Awaran Hospital was a bright example of the joint cooperation of Pakistan Army and the government and with the cooperation of Pakistan Army, it was realized that there was a modern hospital in a remote area like Awaran.

"The role of Pakistan Army in hospital administration and treatment facilities is commendable", he said.

The Chief Minister said that the doctors and medical staff of the Pakistan Army were serving the people in this remote district of the province. He said that the hospital would be provided with all necessary facilities including the supply of medicines by overcoming the issue of electricity on an emergency basis.

He also directed the Health Secretary and the management of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QUESCO) to provide full support to the Hospital and take immediate steps for continuous supply of electricity to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Army Police Electricity Company Kalat Awaran All Government

Recent Stories

DC reviews dewatering process in different areas o ..

DC reviews dewatering process in different areas of Nawabshah

6 minutes ago
 Two NASAMS Systems Expected to Be Delivered to Ukr ..

Two NASAMS Systems Expected to Be Delivered to Ukraine in 'Two Months or So' - P ..

6 minutes ago
 Draghi Says US Confirmed No Italian Parties in Rep ..

Draghi Says US Confirmed No Italian Parties in Report on Alleged Russian Financi ..

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister condoles demise of Prince Abdul Kar ..

Prime Minister condoles demise of Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud

6 minutes ago
 People suffering due to weak policies of Imran's r ..

People suffering due to weak policies of Imran's regime: Senator

6 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses football affairs

Senate body discusses football affairs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.