CM Bizenjo visits DHQ Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) of Awaran. Provincial Minister Abdul Rasheed Baloch, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Secretary Health Hafiz Tahir, secretaries of other departments and Commissioner Kalat were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister inspected the various departments of the Hospital and inquired about the welfare and facilities of the patients under treatment.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the issues and problems of the joint hospital run by Pakistan Army and civil administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Awaran Hospital was a bright example of the joint cooperation of Pakistan Army and the government and with the cooperation of Pakistan Army, it was realized that there was a modern hospital in a remote area like Awaran.

"The role of Pakistan Army in hospital administration and treatment facilities is commendable", he said.

The Chief Minister said that the doctors and medical staff of the Pakistan Army were serving the people in this remote district of the province. He said that the hospital would be provided with all necessary facilities including the supply of medicines by overcoming the issue of electricity on an emergency basis.

He also directed the Health Secretary and the management of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QUESCO) to provide full support to the Hospital and take immediate steps for continuous supply of electricity to the people.