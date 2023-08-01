Open Menu

CM Bizenjo Vows To Eradicate Polio Diseases For Safety Of Children Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CM Bizenjo vows to eradicate polio diseases for safety of children health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that incumbent provincial government was committed to eradicate anti-polio diseases through contribution of public and polio teams.

In his message issued here on the occasion of seven-day anti-polio campaign across the province, he said that with the efforts of the government and all stakeholders, we have reached the aim of complete purging of polio.

"The commitment to make Balochistan polio-free will be fulfilled', he said adding that the aim of the anti-polio campaign was to protect the future generation from physical disabilities.

The CM further underlined that the role of scholars, media and civil society in anti-polio campaign has key saying that unfortunately, whenever a polio campaign was launched, misconceptions were spread among the public which were being foiled by positive efforts of government.

He said that we have to play role to secure the future of our next generation saying that parents must give polio drops to their children during the anti-polio campaign.

He also directed concerned officials that during the anti-polio campaign, full protection should be provided to the polio teams in order to achieve target of polio drive in the district.

