CM Bizenjo Wants Public Project's Completion By June 30

Published June 25, 2023

CM Bizenjo wants public project's completion by June 30

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Saturday issued instructions through the summary sent to the Department of Planning and Development regarding the progress of development projects.

Which the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to inaugurate the public projects completed by June 30 so that the completed projects can be formally started and completed projects' fruits can be delivered to the people.

The chief minister said in the summary that he wanted to see all the completed projects operational by August.

He said that the people were the rightful and owner of the projects developed with the resources of the people and their credit would go to the people saying that for this reason, no VVIP would inaugurate the projects.

He directed that the children were studying in government schools that they would inaugurate newly schools despite the newly hospitals could be launched by patients who under treatment processes in the official hospitals.

While the green bus service should be inaugurated for women and men traveling by public transport.

The chief minister has also directed that the inauguration ceremonies should be held simply and unnecessary expenses should be avoided in these ceremonies.

