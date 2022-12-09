UrduPoint.com

CM Bizenjo Welcomes SCP Judgment On Reko-Dik Project

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 07:54 PM

CM Bizenjo welcomes SCP judgment on Reko-Dik project

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court on the agreement of Reko-Dik project and termed it as a positive sign for the country and the province.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court on the agreement of Reko-Dik project and termed it as a positive sign for the country and the province.

He said that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the transparency of the Reko-Dik project agreement was an acknowledgment of our determination and efforts.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial assembly was taken into confidence before the agreement to ensure transparency.

Mr. Bizenjo said that nothing was hidden so that it would have far-reaching consequences and the agreement would be a welcome one for the area and the people.

The Chief Minister expressed that the success of any agreement depends on the vision of the leadership and it was the leadership that took timely steps and brought enormous benefits to its people through agreements.

He said that Reko Dik project agreement was made keeping in mind the interests of the people and the province and by taking a timely decision ensured the acquisition of a 25 percent share for Balochistan in the Reko-Dik project without investment.

The Chief Minister told the people of the province that the Reko-Dik project would change the economic conditions of the country and especially Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Supreme Court Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasizes the necessity of ..

Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasizes the necessity of GCC countries bridges of coll ..

6 minutes ago
 Canadian Ambassador to Russia Summoned to Foreign ..

Canadian Ambassador to Russia Summoned to Foreign Ministry on Friday - Moscow

6 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan interim bail till Dec 19

Court extends Imran Khan interim bail till Dec 19

6 minutes ago
 Corpse found

Corpse found

6 minutes ago
 Cold weather expected in most upper parts of count ..

Cold weather expected in most upper parts of country; rain at few places

13 minutes ago
 Sanaullah asks Imran, Shahzad Akbar to apologise t ..

Sanaullah asks Imran, Shahzad Akbar to apologise to nation

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.