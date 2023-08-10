CM Bizenjo worried over rising terrorism incidents in Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his resentment over the increasing incidents of terrorism in some areas including Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday expressed his resentment over the increasing incidents of terrorism in some areas including Quetta.

He said that anti-national elements wanted to create an atmosphere of fear and terror through vandalism and terrorism on Independence Day.

The CM said that from the last few years, there has been an increase in the trend of terrorism in August saying that effective security measures in the city were indispensable to deal with the threat of terrorism.

He also directed Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Police to submit a report on security measures saying that the people and the city could not be left at the mercy of terrorists.

A very negative impression is being created regarding Balochistan due to on basis of daily blasts in the areas, he said and added that the peace established by the forces and the sacrifices of the people could not be allowed to be destroyed.

He also directed that police and other security agencies should ensure the establishment of lasting peace and a fool-proof security plan should be prepared for Quetta.

"It is the right of the people to celebrate independence without fear or danger", he said and added that a peaceful environment should be ensured by taking coordinated and effective action against the terrorist elements.

He also condemned the blast at Moti Ram Road and expressed regret over the injuries of three people in the explosion.