CM Blaochistan Takes Stern Notice Of Recent Terrorist Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 06:56 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday took stern notice of the recent terrorist incidents and ordered to conduct a high level meeting regarding improving law and order situation in the province.

In a statement issued from Chief Minister House, the meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister tomorrow to review law and order situation of the province to protect lives of people and their property in the area.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Secretary Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police, FC officials and representatives of other security agencies.

The concerned authorities will give a detailed briefing on law and order.

The meeting will review the security plan of the province including Quetta and restructure it.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said protection of life and property of the people was the first priority in maintaining law and order.

No negligence will be tolerated, it said.

