CM briefed about performance of KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and briefed him in detail about the performance and progress of the varsity and its various academic and research activities.

During the meeting, he thanked the chief minister and the provincial government for including four development schemes worth Rs 7481.707 million for KMU in the annual development program.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq informed the CM that the excellent services rendered by the KMU Public Health Reference Lab during the coronavirus pandemic through timely measures resulted in less loss of life and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa than in other provinces.

He said that more than 1.8 million tests have been conducted in PHRL so far, while KMU has opened new campuses in most of the districts of the province in the last two years with 200 institutes and 50,000 students thus becoming the largest university of the province.

He apprised that the university has presented a surplus budget for the last several years due to excellent financial discipline and control of additional expenses.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq briefed the CM about his recent visit to Kabul and said that the Afghan government has expressed special interest in opening a campus in Kabul in collaboration with KMU and Insha-Allah, the KMU International Campus will be launched soon.

He welcomed the decision of the chief minister to set up medical colleges in Charsadda, Buner, Timergara, Mansehra, and Karak and reiterated all possible cooperation and guidance with the Health Department in this regard.

Meanwhile, KMU vice chancellor expressed special thanks to the chief minister for including four developmental schemes worth Rs 7481.707 million for the establishment of the Institute of Medical Sciences, Kohat, KMU Stroke and Rehabilitation Center, Swat, Bone Marrow Transplant Center Peshawar, and KMU Institute of Health Sciences Matta Swat.

He hoped that completion of these projects would not only help KMU to stand on its own feet but it will also help the general public to get the best medical treatment and medical research facilities at their doorstep.

Later, he formally invited the chief minister to inaugurate four new laboratories, Academic and Administration Block, Hayatabad, Peshawar, and the newly established Institute of Health Sciences at Mardan, Kohat, and Para Chinar campuses.

The chief minister thanked him and directed his staff to make necessary arrangements for the inaugurations of the said projects after the Eid ul Azha holidays.