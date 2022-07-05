UrduPoint.com

CM Briefed About Performance Of KMU

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CM briefed about performance of KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and briefed him in detail about the performance and progress of the varsity and its various academic and research activities.

During the meeting, he thanked the chief minister and the provincial government for including four development schemes worth Rs 7481.707 million for KMU in the annual development program.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq informed the CM that the excellent services rendered by the KMU Public Health Reference Lab during the coronavirus pandemic through timely measures resulted in less loss of life and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa than in other provinces.

He said that more than 1.8 million tests have been conducted in PHRL so far, while KMU has opened new campuses in most of the districts of the province in the last two years with 200 institutes and 50,000 students thus becoming the largest university of the province.

He apprised that the university has presented a surplus budget for the last several years due to excellent financial discipline and control of additional expenses.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq briefed the CM about his recent visit to Kabul and said that the Afghan government has expressed special interest in opening a campus in Kabul in collaboration with KMU and Insha-Allah, the KMU International Campus will be launched soon.

He welcomed the decision of the chief minister to set up medical colleges in Charsadda, Buner, Timergara, Mansehra, and Karak and reiterated all possible cooperation and guidance with the Health Department in this regard.

Meanwhile, KMU vice chancellor expressed special thanks to the chief minister for including four developmental schemes worth Rs 7481.707 million for the establishment of the Institute of Medical Sciences, Kohat, KMU Stroke and Rehabilitation Center, Swat, Bone Marrow Transplant Center Peshawar, and KMU Institute of Health Sciences Matta Swat.

He hoped that completion of these projects would not only help KMU to stand on its own feet but it will also help the general public to get the best medical treatment and medical research facilities at their doorstep.

Later, he formally invited the chief minister to inaugurate four new laboratories, Academic and Administration Block, Hayatabad, Peshawar, and the newly established Institute of Health Sciences at Mardan, Kohat, and Para Chinar campuses.

The chief minister thanked him and directed his staff to make necessary arrangements for the inaugurations of the said projects after the Eid ul Azha holidays.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Budget Holidays Visit Mansehra Kohat Mardan Progress Charsadda Karak Buner Timergara Khyber Medical University All Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

45 minutes ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.