Open Menu

CM, British MP Discuss Measures For Overseas Pakistanis’ Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 08:19 PM

CM, British MP discuss measures for overseas Pakistanis’ welfare

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a productive meeting with British Parliament Member Khalid Mehmood here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a productive meeting with British Parliament Member Khalid Mehmood here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis were discussed during the meeting.

During the discussion, the chief minister affirmed the strong partnership between Pakistan and Britain in advancing development and prosperity. He expressed deep appreciation for Britain's support in enhancing social sectors, emphasizing the significant presence of millions of Pakistanis in the UK, underscoring the invaluable contribution of overseas Pakistanis.

The chief minister underscored that the services rendered by overseas Pakistanis in bolstering the economy are indelible, affirming the formulation of a comprehensive policy to address their concerns.

British Member Parliament Khalid Mehmood commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his exemplary work and dedication to public service. He noted that Mohsin Naqvi has achieved substantial progress in a remarkably short span, leaving a lasting mark through his endeavours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Parliament Progress United Kingdom Million

Recent Stories

Rs.360.9m fine imposed on 2,875 power pilferers in ..

Rs.360.9m fine imposed on 2,875 power pilferers in 38 days

6 minutes ago
 IIUI, I Bank Al-Falah ink MoU

IIUI, I Bank Al-Falah ink MoU

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna, German PR to EU agree on expandin ..

Ambassador Amna, German PR to EU agree on expanding bilateral cooperation

11 minutes ago
 LCCI welcomes historic cut in fuel prices

LCCI welcomes historic cut in fuel prices

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relie ..

Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relief to masses after petrol pric ..

15 minutes ago
 DC Narowal relieved for negligence in response to ..

DC Narowal relieved for negligence in response to rape case incident

6 minutes ago
Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Tosha Khana, 1 ..

Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Tosha Khana, 190 mln pound scam case

6 minutes ago
 WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly ..

WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly meeting in Luxembourg

25 minutes ago
 PCJCCI keen to merge urban, rural development for ..

PCJCCI keen to merge urban, rural development for common prosperity

6 minutes ago
 Anti-smog awareness walk held

Anti-smog awareness walk held

6 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitm ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitment to consolidating its profi ..

25 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights Rabi-us-Sani ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights Rabi-us-Sani moon

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan