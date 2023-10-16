CM, British MP discuss measures for overseas Pakistanis’ welfare

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a productive meeting with British Parliament Member Khalid Mehmood here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a productive meeting with British Parliament Member Khalid Mehmood here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis were discussed during the meeting.

During the discussion, the chief minister affirmed the strong partnership between Pakistan and Britain in advancing development and prosperity. He expressed deep appreciation for Britain's support in enhancing social sectors, emphasizing the significant presence of millions of Pakistanis in the UK, underscoring the invaluable contribution of overseas Pakistanis.

The chief minister underscored that the services rendered by overseas Pakistanis in bolstering the economy are indelible, affirming the formulation of a comprehensive policy to address their concerns.

British Member Parliament Khalid Mehmood commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his exemplary work and dedication to public service. He noted that Mohsin Naqvi has achieved substantial progress in a remarkably short span, leaving a lasting mark through his endeavours.