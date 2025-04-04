CM Bugti Announces 2-month Special Amnesty For Prisoners On Eid-ul Fitr
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday announced a two-month special amnesty for prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat in this regard, the amnesty would be applicable only those prisoners for non-serious crimes.
Approving the reduction in the sentence of prisoners, the Chief Minister Balochistan directed the concerned authorities to ensure the immediate implementation of this decision.
