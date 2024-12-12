Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday appraised the performance of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF), stating that a Certificate of Excellence would be awarded to him for his outstanding work

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday appraised the performance of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF), stating that a Certificate of Excellence would be awarded to him for his outstanding work.

He added that if institutions continue to perform in this manner, governance would improve. The chief minister emphasized that education is one of the top priorities of the provincial government, and the families of martyrs would benefit from this scholarship program.

He also said that this program would encourage those students who were facing issue to continue their education due to financial problems.

The CM further said that some scholarships under this program would be named on the martyrs of the province, and the program would provide equal opportunities for both male and female students, without any discrimination.

He concluded that an educated society is a symbol of a strong and vibrant community.

A review meeting on the overall performance of the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) was held under the chairmanship of Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The CEO, BEEF Mohammad Zakaria Khan Noorzai, briefed the meeting on the overall performance of the fund, reforms, and the addition of five new scholarship categories under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship program.

He informed the meeting that from 2019 to 2023, Rs 6.

3 million had been recovered from various universities. The provincial government is providing 2.7 billion rupees annually for scholarships under this program.

In addition to the 6 scholarships offered annually, 5 new scholarships are also being provided under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship program, and the quota for fully-funded scholarships for the families of martyrs has been increased to 400.

It was further mentioned that under this program, 35 transgender individuals have been provided scholarships at various colleges and universities. Out of the 50 scholarships allocated for minorities, 37 students have already enrolled.

Additionally, 130 forms have been submitted out of the 180 scholarships designated for students who achieved top positions in government schools across districts. The implementation of fully-funded Ph.D. scholarships at 100 top universities has also begun.

Moreover, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sadiq Public School has been finalized with BEEF. The briefing also highlighted that institutional reforms, along with budget cuts and right-sizing, have led to a significant increase in the revenue of the fund.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakil Qadeer Khan, Secretary of Finance Imran Zarkoon, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan, CEO BEEF Mohammad Zakaria Noorzai, and other relevant officials.