CM Bugti Chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Commission Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday presided over the Balochistan Disaster Management Commission meeting to review the disaster preparedness plan
In the meeting it was decided that the quarantine centers established during Covid-19 in Taftan will be fully managed by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). The chief minister directed that the PDMA will make more effective the precautionary measures for a proactive approach to deal with disasters and emergencies in the feature.
He stressed for enhancing the preparedness and response capabilities of Balochistan's disaster management agencies to deal with emergency like situation.
He also ordered that in case of natural calamities, the safety of communication bridges should be ensured to maintain the communication ways.
Sarfraz Bugti said that the process of collecting scientific data on the damages caused by the disaster should be made more efficient for better management of natural catastrophes.
The chief minister stressed that a study should be conducted in the month of February every year regarding the flood situation caused by monsoon rains and PDMA should conduct year-round assessment for better disaster management.
The meeting has decided that unnecessary vacancies should not be created in the disaster management villages established in the divisions.Other important decisions related to PDMA issues were also taken in the meeting.
Leader of Opposition in Balochistan Assembly, Mir Younus Aziz Zehri, Member Commission and Member of Assembly Mir Zafarullah Zehri, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Senior Member board of Revenue Qambar Dashti and Secretary Communications and Construction Lal Jan Jaffar and the officials of department concerns were participated in the meeting.
DG, PDMA Jahanzeb Khan briefed the meeting on the agenda points.
