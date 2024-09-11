CM Bugti chairs meeting on water distribution between Sindh, Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday presided over an Inter-provincial meeting of the Irrigation Department regarding water distribution between Sindh and Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Irrigation Minister Balochistan Mir Sadiq Umrani, Provincial Irrigation Minister Sindh Jam Khan Shuro along with Balochistan cabinet and provincial assembly members.

The provincial secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan Irrigation and related officials also attended the meeting Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Agreement and the positions of both provinces were presented in the meeting During the meeting, the Chief Minister of Balochistan established a committee to resolve water issues between the two provinces.

The committee would include the secretaries of irrigation and IRSA members of both provinces. The committee will formulate actionable recommendations in consultation with the Irrigation Ministers on its final review report.

The important decisions were taken in the meeting which will be announced by the Irrigation Ministers of the two provinces in a press conference.