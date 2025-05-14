CM Bugti condemns attack on Haji Ali Madad Jatak

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday strongly condemned attack on Haji Ali Madad Jatak when he was leading a rally of Jashan-e- Fatah at Munir Ahmed Khan Road near Sariab area of Quetta

He said that attacks on public leadership are actually attacks on the peace of Balochistan saying that such cowardly acts could not shake our collective willpower.

He said that strict and effective action would be taken against elements hostile to peace and anti-peace elements disrupting peace would be exposed.

The CM said that the people and elected representatives deserve complete protection saying that measures would be taken against anti-peace elements to bring them to justice.

He said that nefarious design of anti- peace elements would be foiled in contribution of public and security forces saying that no compromise would be made on law and order situation.

The CM also directed concerned officials to take solid measures to ensure protection of public lives and their property and enhance security steps for interest of durable peace because maintaining peace is essential for progress of the province.

He issued directives to Health Department to provide best health facilities to the injured of hand grenade which left 11 injured and one dead.