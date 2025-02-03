CM Bugti condemns attack on security forces

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the attacks on security forces in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the attacks on security forces in Balochistan.

He also urged all stakeholders to cooperate with provincial government for the protection of the citizens and thwarting terrorism activities from the areas to put the province on durable progress.

He expressed these views while addressing at the flour of Balochistan Assembly.

The CM said that he is ready to give an in-camera briefing to all member of the assembly regarding the law and order situation and other issues of the province saying that we should not do anything beyond the constitution and law.

My politics is not more important than Pakistan. Everyone will have to think about the future of the country, I am ready to give a briefing to the opposition and members of the assembly regarding the peace and tranquility of the province, he noted.

He said," we believe that if anyone wants to negotiate, we are ready, we will not allow anyone to impose their ideology through violence."