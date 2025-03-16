CM Bugti Condemns Blast Near Bus On Nushki-Dalbandin Highway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the bomb blast near a bus on the Nushki-Dalbandin Highway, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.
In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and vowed to take stringent measures to ensure that those responsible for this attack would face justice.
CM Bugti condemned the attack as a cowardly act and reiterated that such attempts to disrupt peace and development process in Balochistan would not succeed. He emphasized that the terrorists behind such attacks would find no shelter in the province.
"Those who play with the lives of innocent people will be made to face severe consequences," CM Bugti said, making it clear that the provincial government would not tolerate such acts of terrorism. He vowed to pursue every possible means to bring the perpetrators to justice and stated that there would be no place for terrorists in Balochistan.
He also said that the state would not allow their evil designs to succeed and will crush their wicked plans and ensure the safety of the public and peace of Balochistan.
The Chief Minister reiterated that the war against terrorism would continue until the last terrorist was eliminated. He stressed that Balochistan would remain united in its fight against terrorism, with no compromise on the province’s security and peace.
CM Bugti also honored the sacrifices of the province’s martyrs, stating that every citizen of Balochistan owed a debt to the blood of those who had laid down their lives for the safety and security of the land. "We are indebted to the martyrs of this sacred land, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten," he concluded.
Recent Stories
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 POs wanted in murder & theft cases arrested6 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat Foundation raises Rs800mn to support orphans, welfare projects6 minutes ago
-
Drivers booked for speeding on Motorways6 minutes ago
-
Rain hits Multan6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns blast near Bus on Nushki-Dalbandin Highway6 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police solve blind murder, arrest accused6 minutes ago
-
Three thieves held6 minutes ago
-
Super Mart sealed for PoS violations in Clifton6 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1384 injured in 1199 RTCs in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 1.2kg heroin16 minutes ago
-
CTD registers FIR on Urmar blast16 minutes ago
-
Nine proclaimed offenders arrested in Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago