CM Bugti condemns blast near Bus on Nushki-Dalbandin Highway

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the bomb blast near a bus on the Nushki-Dalbandin Highway, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and vowed to take stringent measures to ensure that those responsible for this attack would face justice.

CM Bugti condemned the attack as a cowardly act and reiterated that such attempts to disrupt peace and development process in Balochistan would not succeed. He emphasized that the terrorists behind such attacks would find no shelter in the province.

"Those who play with the lives of innocent people will be made to face severe consequences," CM Bugti said, making it clear that the provincial government would not tolerate such acts of terrorism. He vowed to pursue every possible means to bring the perpetrators to justice and stated that there would be no place for terrorists in Balochistan.

He also said that the state would not allow their evil designs to succeed and will crush their wicked plans and ensure the safety of the public and peace of Balochistan.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the war against terrorism would continue until the last terrorist was eliminated. He stressed that Balochistan would remain united in its fight against terrorism, with no compromise on the province’s security and peace.

CM Bugti also honored the sacrifices of the province’s martyrs, stating that every citizen of Balochistan owed a debt to the blood of those who had laid down their lives for the safety and security of the land. "We are indebted to the martyrs of this sacred land, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten," he concluded.