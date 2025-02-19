CM Bugti condemns killing of 7 bus passengers in Barkhan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the brutal killing of seven innocent bus passengers travelling from Quetta to Punjab by terrorists in Barkhan area.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bugti expressed grief over the incident, calling it a "despicable act" by terrorists targeting innocent civilians.

The Chief Minister described the cowardly act as intolerable, stressing that the enemies of peace would face a severe response. "Such attacks will not go unpunished, and we will bring those responsible to justice," he affirmed.

Bugti further pledged to ensure that the terrorists who killed citizens would be brought to their rightful end, saying, "We will not rest until the terrorists are held accountable for their actions."

According to the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, security forces, including Frontier Corps (FC) and Levies, have already reached the scene of the incident. "Security forces are continuing their efforts to track down the terrorists involved in this heinous act," the spokesperson added.