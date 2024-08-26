CM Bugti Condemns Musakhail Incident, Seeks Its Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Musakhail area of the province that left 23 dead
The Chief Minister also directed concerned officials to submit the report of the incident after the completion of the investigation.
He said that anti-peace elements were targeting innocent citizens in order to halt progress of the province development.
Sarfraz Bugti said that the nefarious design of militants would be foiled through the contribution of security forces and public in order to ensure protection of people lives and their property.
He said that such a cowardly attack would not weaken the morale of citizens and security forces saying the nation was united against elimination of terrorists from the country and the province.
“Terrorists and their facilitators will be brought to justice”, he said adding that security measures would be strengthened for maintaining durable peace in the areas after reviewing it.
He also expressed deep sorrow over the death of 23 people.
The CM extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.
