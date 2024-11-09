CM Bugti condemns Quetta blast, orders transparent investigation, support for affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti Saturday expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic loss of life and those who sustained injuries in the early Saturday morning Quetta blast.

In a message on private news channel, he strongly condemned the Quetta blast, stating that police and rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene.

He emphasized that the terrorist attack targeted innocent civilians, which is utterly inhumane.

May our collective grief translate into action against terrorism and our resolve for peace only grow stronger, he added.

He added that investigators are also interviewing eyewitnesses, analyzing forensic evidence and scouring the blast site for clues to piece together the events surrounding the explosion.

The Chief Minister has also directed the authorities to provide all necessary resources and support to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He stressed that the investigation will be thorough, transparent and swift, ensuring that those responsible for the heinous act will be held accountable.