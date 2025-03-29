CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on Sardar Akhtar Mengal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged suicide attack on the protest of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

In a tweet on the social networking site, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the government would conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident so that those responsible could be brought to book. He said that the government would provide foolproof security to Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

He said, terrorism is not acceptable in any case and whoever is against it is condemnable.

The CM said that the government was taking all possible steps to improve law and order situation in Balochistan and all resources would be utilized to deal with such incidents.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant institutions to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident and review all aspects of security and take necessary steps to ensure prevention of such incidents in future.

He said that the government is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the people and no compromise to be made in this regard.