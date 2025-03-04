CM Bugti Condemns Suicide Attack On Security Forces Convoy In Kalat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:01 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of security forces on the national highway near Maghalzai area of Kalat.
In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that cowardly acts of terrorism could not affect the peace and stability of Balochistan.He said that the government and security forces are determined to maintain law and order situation in the province.
The CM also paid homage to Attaullah, the officer who was martyred in the attack and appreciated his sacrifice.
He said that the family members of the martyr are equal participants in their grief saying that every person of Balochistan is indebted to these sacrifices, the sacrifices of these martyrs would not go in vain.
Chief Minister Balochistan issued instructions to provide immediate and best medical facilities to other personnel injured in the attack.
He said that the sacrifices of the security forces are for the establishment of peace in Balochistan and the protection of the common man and the whole nation appreciates their bravery and sacrifices.
The Chief Minister salutes the services and sacrifices of the security forces for the establishment of peace in Balochistan.He clarified that strict operations against terrorists and their facilitators in the province should be continued and the government would not forgive the anti-peace elements in any case.
He also urged to the public to fully cooperate with the government and law enforcement agencies to thwart the intentions of hostile elements.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti reiterated his commitment that all possible measures would be taken for peace and order in the province and the nefarious intentions of the terrorists would be thwarted in any case for the interest of durable peace.
