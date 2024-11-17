Open Menu

CM Bugti Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kalat's Johan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CM Bugti condemns terrorist attack in Kalat's Johan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the terrorist attack in the Johan area of Kalat district.

In his statement issued on Sunday, he said that the security forces are fighting on the frontline in the war against terrorism and there are anti-national elements behind the deteriorating situation in Balochistan.

He said that organized terrorism is being carried out in Balochistan to destabilize Pakistan and foreign hands are involved in terrorism saying that several proofs have been given at international forums regarding conspiracies.

"The wave of terrorism in Balochistan is a conspiracy against the state, but such conspiracy will be foiled", he said adding that our security forces are bravely fighting the terrorists to maintain durable peace in the area.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the cowardly attack by the terrorists in Kalat is condemnable, we are determined to bring the terrorists to their logical conclusion.

Paying tribute to the brave soldiers who were martyred, the CM said that the martyrs' blood would not go in vain, terrorists would have to account for every drop of the blood of martyrs.

