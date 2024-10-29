CM Bugti condemns terrorist attack in Panjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the killing of five workers and two other injured in a terrorist attack by unknown gunmen at a dam site in Paroom area of Panjgur district.

"The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the construction workers were busy with the maintenance work of the dam. The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital," the spokesperson of Balochistan Shahid Rind said.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that terrorists are followers of anti-national elements against development and peace of the country. The chief minister termed the incident “condemnable and unforgivable act” and pledged that the perpetrators would face justice.

“The enemy is irked by the peace and development of Balochistan,” CM added.

He said that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious purpose and those who responsible of terrorist attack would be dealt with iron hands.

He said they were cowards who targeted innocent people in the dark of the night. “Terrorists will not be spared, unjust bloodshed must be accounted for,” the CM said.

CM Bugti expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, and expressed good wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.